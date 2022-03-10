Yoruba Nation ambition can be achieved without firing a bullet

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday “Igboho” Adeyemo, has called for dialogue while maintaining that the quest for self-determination can be achieved without bloodshed.

Igboho said this in a statement issued on Thursday, March 10, by his counsel, Yomi Alliyu.

The statement reads: “He continues to preach against war seeing what is happening in Ukraine and some parts of Igboland in Nigeria. He implored all, especially his kinsmen at home and in the diaspora, to embrace dialogue in their quest for self-determination without heating up the very fragile situation in Nigeria.

“He believes that their ambition will be achieved without firing a bullet as he used to say at rallies.”

His counsel further quoted him as saying that he would not relent in the push for self-determination and thanked those who supported him while he was in prison.

The statement continued: “Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa thanked all that are supporting him, especially his leaders, Baba Prof Akintoye…