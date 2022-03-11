Award-winning student, Temilade Salami set to co-host Chevening-focused webinar for intending applicants

On March 4, 2022, Temilade Salami emerged one of three students of the University of Sussex who each won the COP Climate Leader Prizes worth £3,000 in recognition of their outstanding climate leadership .

An environmental sustainability advocate, Temilade was chosen for her impressive and excellent contributions to promoting a culture that leaves positive footprints on the environmental ecosystem. Her efforts towards protecting the environment are channelled through several initiatives, chief of which is her not-for-profit organisation, EcoChampions, a group of 200 young environmentalists across Nigeria, leading climate education, tree planting and climate change advocacy.

Temilade is a Chevening Scholar studying for a Masters in Environment at the University of Sussex where she has been exposed to tremendous opportunities to advance her mission and that of EcoChampions. She is one of the Chevening scholars at the university who are making a long-lasting impact in their diverse…