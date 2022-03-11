Gov Umahi and deputy approach Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office

Governor David Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, have approached the Federal High Court seeking an order staying the execution of its judgment directing them to vacate their offices as governor and deputy of Ebonyi State respectively.

In a motion filed by their counsel, Chukwuma MaChukwu- Ume (SAN), the governor and his deputy prayed the Justice Inyanag Ekwo-led court for an order staying the execution of the orders made in the judgment delivered on March 8, 2022, directing the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to immediately receive from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), the names of its candidates to replace them. The court had sacked their from office on grounds that they defected from the PDP to the APC and therefore losts the votes that brought them into office.

The governor and his deputy in a motion filed prayed the court to stay the execution of its order directing INEC to hold a governorship election in accordance with section 177(c) of the 1999…