Gunmen assassinate poultry farmer in Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be assassins have shot dead a poultry farmer identified simply as pastor Adesina, in Ago Aduloju, the outskirts of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

A source who spoke to Punch, said the farmer, after finishing his work for the day, was about to enter his car after finishing work for the day when he was attacked by the assailants on Weddnesday, March 9.

“It appeared like the gunmen were waiting for him around where he parked his vehicle. Immediately they sighted him, they opened fire and he was hit in the head.The hoodlums fled the scene afterwards, leaving him in a pool of blood,” the source added.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said security agents had begun investigation into the matter.

“A distress call was received yesterday (Wednesday) around 6.30pm by the Odo Ado Police Division that a man was shot by two unidentified gunmen right in front of his poultry farm at the Ago Adeloju area,” the…