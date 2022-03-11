Man calls radio station to find not why his girlfriend ghosted him but he was not ready for her answer (video)

A man called a radio station to find out why his girlfriend ghosted him and the call didn’t go as expected.

The man said his ex just walked out of his life without an explanation and he wanted answers. He gave the radio station his ex-girlfriend’s number and they called her up.

When she picked, she was told that her boyfriend was on the line and he wanted to know why she ghosted him.

The ex was reluctant to speak and the host asked if the man cheated on her but she said that wasn’t the case.

She then opened up about why she left, shocking everyone.

She revealed that she overheard her boyfriend and his friends laughing and talking about robbing and killing a man at a gas station in July 2020. It turns out that was the same gas station where her brother was killed and the killers walked free.

Immediately she mentioned to her ex that she’s aware he killed her brother, the ex ended the call from his end.

The revelation left the radio hosts stunned and viewers…