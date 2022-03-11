Ndigbo are more ready than any other group in Nigeria in the struggle for the presidency – Former Minister of health, ABC Nwosu

Elder statesman and Former Minister of Health, Prof ABC Nwosu, has revealed that the mission to get a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction is on course, claiming it’s needed for nation building and that Ndigbo are more ready for the job of nation building than any other group in Nigeria.

Speaking to Sunnewsonline, he said;

I am fully back now to work with my colleague on the subject of nation building and presidency from the South East. I am glad to tell you that our determination to produce a Nigerian president from the South East zone is still on course.

It is very realisable now than when we started. The reason is very simple because you can’t build any nation on injustice, unfairness and inequity. A nation must work for all its citizens. You can’t have a nation of different citizens and when it is time to give to the nation the best, you exclude certain citizens.