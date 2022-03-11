Nigerian MC allegedly beats pregnant wife to death over N2.7m she loaned him

A Nigerian MC identified as Bonus Emmanuel Chigozie has been accused of allegedly beating his pregnant wife to death.

The couple got married four years ago and it was gathered that the incident occurred at their residence in Okota area of Lagos state.

Chigozie is alleged to have repeatedly cheated and subjected his wife to domestic abuse after she had their first child.

The MC is also accused of assaulting his pregnant wife after she demanded for the N2.7m she loaned him. She was rushed to the hospital but died alongside her baby on March 10.

It was also learnt that since December, Itunu has had fears of having complications during childbirth due to continuous physical abuse she had allegedly been subjected to by her husband.