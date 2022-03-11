Police shut down Akwa Ibom school as SS3 student stabs colleague to death

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have taken over Aka Community Secondary School, Aka Offot, Uyo Local Government Area of the state following the murder of a student.

A teacher, who confirmed the development, told Newsmen that an SS3 student stabbed an SS2 to death during a fight on Thursday, March 10.

“Following the directive from the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, the principal announced the indefinite closure of the school to forestall further breakdown of law and order. Policemen are only here to enforce that directive and to investigate the incident,” the teacher said.

One of the students of the school linked the incident to the cult rivalry between SS3 students and their SS2 counterparts.

“The assailant, one Samuel Effiong Aduk (18), popularly called ‘Benzema’, who stabbed the deceased, James Effiong Archibong, (18), to death, had left the school to continue his SS3 in another school because of series of frictions he…