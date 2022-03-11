Stop leading girls on if your intentions aren’t good, if she cries out to God there will be a negative impact on your destiny

A Nigerian clergyman, George Izunwa, has advised men to stop leading their women on if they have no plans for the future and are just using these women for sex and to while away time.

While speaking to his congregation recently, Pastor Izunwa of Gateway Church -The Lighthouse, told men that if the relationship gets to a point where acrimony, aggression and evil comes in, the lady will kneel down to cry unto God and the man in question’s ”destiny will come down.”

He also advised men to stop using women to play games and not waste their destiny.

He said;