Suspected ritualists kill 22-year-old woman in Osun, dump corpse behind her mother’s shop

A 22-year old woman identified as Shakirat has been murdered by suspected ritualists at Oke-Oore, Iwo, Osun state.

A resident of Oke-Oore, who pleaded anonymity, told Punch that the victim’s corpse was found dumped at the back of her mother’s shop at Oke-Oore by the ritualists.

According to the source, Shakirat had gone missing since Wednesday March 9, leaving her family in agony.

“She was last seen Wednesday afternoon and her family members became worried when she did not return in the evening,” the source said.

“Her corpse was found behind her mother’s shop very early on Thursday. Some police operatives later came and took the body away. We later learnt that they took her to morgue in Iwo General Hospital,” the source added.

Spokesperson of the Osun police State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the development said police had commenced investigation into the incident,

Opalola added that the command wanted autopsy to be carried out…