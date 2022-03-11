Two nabbed for allegedly maltreating 12-year-old girl in Kaduna

The police in Kaduna state have arrested two persons for allegedly maltreating a 12-year-old housemaid, Rosemary, in Ungwan Takama, Maraba Rido area of the state.



Confirming the arrest to newsmen, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sabo Police Division, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Olu Arowoshegbe, said Ms. Laitu Ahmadu and her sister (name withheld) were arrested on allegation of maltreatment and domestic violence against the little girl.





Ahmadu was arrested after a concerned neighbor on February 26, 2022, alerted the police over the inhumane treatment she and her sister allegedly subjected the victim to.

The neighbor told the police that she had overtime cautioned the suspect to stop maltreating the victim but she failed to listen.



The DPO stated that the victim has been taken into custody by the state’s Women Affairs Ministry.