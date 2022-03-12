Actor Uche Maduagwu tackles Genevieve Nnaji after she said mental health is more spiritual than physical (video)

Actor Uche Maduagwu has tackled his colleague, Genevieve Nnaji, who in a post shared on her Instastories earlier today said mental health is more spiritual than it is physical.

She called on people to rededicate their lives to God and get rebaptized. Read here.

Maduagwu however, disagrees with her, stating that mental health has nothing to do with spirituality. He added that it is ” Presposterous falsehood like this that does not allow Nigerians see doctors or professionals in healthcare, when they need help.”

Read what he wrote below