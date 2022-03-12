Anita Joseph reacts after being told her marriage will soon end because she brings it on social media like Korra Obidi

Anita Joseph has reacted after an Instagram user told her that her marriage will hit the rocks like Korra Obidi’s.

The IG user told Anita Joseph that no marriage that is publicised on social media lasts.

Anita responded, decreeing that her marriage will last.

She added that a marriage that will end will do so, whether the couple show off on social media or not.

The actress also pointed out that marriage should be enjoyed, not endured, and if it is not working, the couple should walk away.

Read her posts below.