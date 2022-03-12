Armed robbery suspect arrested while attacking students in their hostels in Ogun

An armed robbery suspect identified as Sodiq Yahaya was on March 10 arrested by men of Ogun state police command while carrying out a robbery operation at the student’s hostel at Ipara Remo in Remo north local government area of the state.

The suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Isara divisional headquarters, that armed robbers numbering about six have invaded the students’ hostel situated in Ipara Remo.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Isara division, CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin, quickly mobilised his men in conjunction with local vigilante men and moved to the scene. On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums opened fire on them, and the policemen retaliated. At the end of the encounter, the robbers who have sustained varying degrees of gunshots injuries took to their heels and escaped to the bush.

While the policemen were tracing them in the bush, Sodiq Yahaya was seen lying down with gunshot injury and he was promptly arrested.

Confirming the…