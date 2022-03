A BRT bus on Friday March 11, went up in flames in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Eyewitnesses said the incident caused pandemonium at the Agric, Ikorodu BRT terminal. What caused the fire is not known, but people scampered for safety at the time of the incident.

It was also learnt that the bus was not attacked and it is speculated that a technical fault might have led to the fire incident.