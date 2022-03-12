Media personality, Daddy Freeze has countered actress Genevieve Nnaji over her claim of mental health being more spiritual than physical.

Daddy Freeze in his Instagram post stated that because a celebrity has a huge following doesn’t necessarily make them an authority on issues.

He also disclosed that if she had said that it was both spiritual and physical, he would agree that that’s her opinion.

Daddy Freeze also said that Genevieve Nnaji’s claim is why churches are filled with pastors trying to cure madness with speaking in tongues, olive oil and prayers, instead of sending people for proper psychiatric evaluation and treatment.

He concluded by saying that “God has already sorted out our mental health issues, that’s why we have hospitals!”

The media personality wrote;