Khloé Kardashian gets slammed after saying it’s ‘really hurtful’ when a woman is blamed for her significant other doing something wrong

Khloe Kardashian has been slammed after saying that blaming women when men cheat is “really hurtful”.

The reality star said during an interview with Variety: “If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me. I’ve never quite understood that.”

But rather than sympathise with her, Twitter users told her she is guilty of the same thing.

They reminded her that she accused Jordyn Woods of destroying her family yet forgave Tristan Thompson and took him back when he was caught with Jordyn and other women.

