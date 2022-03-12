Mercy Aigbe lied. She was friends with Kazim Adeoti’s first wife Oluwafunsho – Former husband, Lanre Gentry, says

Socialite and ex-husband of actress, Mercy Aigbe, Olanrewaju Gentry, says that contrary to his former wife’s claim, she was friends with her new husband, Kazeem Adeoti’s first wife, Oluwafunso.
Mercy has overtime debunked claims made by Oluwafunso that they were friends at some point.
In an interview with Punch, Gentry whose marriage to Mercy crashed in 2017, said;
”I do not blame Mercy. The blame should be on Adeoti’s first wife for bringing Mercy into her family. People like Funso who love to follow actresses (about) in a bid to make friends with them need to be very careful.
It is dangerous to bring a person whom you do not know into your home simply because the person is a celebrity. In all honesty, Funso and Mercy were friends. She (Funso) was the one who invited Mercy and I to her husband’s 40th birthday celebration some years back.
Mercy Aigbe knows within herself that what she did to Funso and her family is very bad. It was Mercy that told me her…
Source: Linda Ikeji