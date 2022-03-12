Nigerian researchers identify three drugs for treatment of Lassa fever

Nigerian researchers have reportedly identified three drugs for treatment of Lassa fever.

This was announced by Abdullahi Mustapha, the Director-General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) on Friday March 11.

Mustapha said scientists at the genetics, genomics, and bioinformatics department of the agency led by its director, Oyekanmi Nash, made the discovery alongside other researchers.

He said;

“This is NABDA’s contribution towards finding a lasting solution to Lassa fever disease in Nigeria. “Diseases are increasing on a yearly basis. So, NABDA has repositioned and repurposed three candidate drugs for the treatment of Lassa fever.”

Expressing optimism that the drugs would address the challenges faced in treating patients diagnosed with Lassa fever, the NABDA DG said the major challenge in eradicating Lassa fever in the country is intensifying surveillance and response by ensuring the availability of diagnostic centres…