



A video of a Nigerian Army Special Forces personnel weeping and begging for forgiveness has been shared online. The officer who was apprehended by his superior while soliciting bribe from motorists could be seen begging for forgiveness as his superior ordered him to surrender the bribe collected. He begged to the extent that he went on his knees. He stated that he has been in the Army for 31 years. Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) The post Security personnel weeps and begs for forgiveness after his superior caught him collecting bribe from motorists (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information