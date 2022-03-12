Seven children killed in stampede, others injured as residents flee from bandits in Katsina

Seven children have been reported dead and several others injured following a stampede in Shimfida village, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident occurred Thursday morning, March 10, a few hours after soldiers serving in a joint security task force were withdrawn from the community, residents told Premium Times.

The soldiers were stationed at Government Secondary School, Shimfida, about 27 Kilometres from Jibia town, the local council headquarters, until their withdrawal on Thursday.

Kabir Haruna, the councillor for Shimfida ward in the local council, said that the soldiers had been in the town for about eight years.

However, immediately after confirming that the troops were going to make a non-return trip, the residents became apprehensive, with many believing that the terrorists would strike seeing that the community had become vulnerable.

Bearing this in mind, residents began to pack all their belongings, some waiting for the slightest…