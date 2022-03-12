Toni Braxton’s younger sister, Traci Braxton, dies at age 50 of esophageal cancer

Traci Braxton, the sister of singers, Toni and Tamar Braxton, has died at the age of 50.

Traci, who appeared on the reality show ‘Braxton Family Values’ with her parents and siblings, died on Friday, March 11.

Traci’s husband Kevin Surratt disclosed the sad news to TMZ, saying: “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

Traci was reportedly surrounded by her sisters and her mother in her final moments.

Like her sisters, Traci was also an accomplished singer. She scored a modest hit with her 2014 single Last Call, which preceded her debut studio album Crash & Burn.

She was also an actress, playing one of the top-billed roles in the 2018 movie Sinners Wanted.

She also voiced the announcer on the 2020 TV movie The Christmas Lottery.

