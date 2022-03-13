Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar’s flashy lifestyle is not for me

Senegalese and Liverpool forward, Saido Made has distanced himself from the glamorous lifestyle lived by some footballers.

Mane who has scored 12 Premier League goals this season, says he prefers being humble, living a simple life and credits his upbringing for his humility.

In a recent interview, Mane even said he follows Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar on social media, but ‘that’s enough’ for him but that certain values held by some footballers ‘irritate’ him

Speaking to L’Equipe, Mane said: ‘I don’t want to give the impression that I’m a very critical person, but it’s true that there are values ??in football that irritate me a little compared to the upbringing I had.

‘But instead of criticising, I prefer to distance myself. The main thing is not to change, and I believe I didn’t. For a boy who comes from a small town, it’s a great victory.’

He was also asked whether he’d like to live like Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo, to which the Liverpool winger said:

‘No! I follow…