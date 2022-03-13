Don’t take us back to 1917′

Russia’s richest businessman, Vladimir Potanin, has warned his country’s government that the country would be moving backwards by more than 100 years if it goes ahead with its threat to confiscate assets of companies that have left the country following the invasion of Ukraine.

Lots of American, European and Japanese companies including McDonald’s, Ikea, KFC, Adidas, Nike, Coca-cola etc have abandoned joint ventures, factories, stores, offices and other assets in the past two weeks in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions.

Putin last week threatened to nationalize companies that have left Russia.

Potanin is Russia’s wealthiest billionaire and still worth about $22.5 billion, according to Bloomberg.

He is the president of metals giant Norilsk Nickel (NILSY) and its biggest shareholder.

Norilsk Nickel is the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel, as well as a major producer of platinum and copper. The company and its primary products…