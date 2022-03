Hailey Bieber was hospitalized on Thursday, March 10, after suffering stroke-like symptoms.

At the hospital, it was discovered that the 25-year-old model suffered a “small blood clot” to her brain which then caused a lack of oxygen.

The model calls it “one of the scariest moments” she’s been through but said her body overcame it on its own.

She is now back home and she thanked the doctors and nurses who took care of her.

Read the statement she released below.