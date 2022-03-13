I stayed with Shatta Wale for all those years because I was d!ckmatized – Michy

Shatta Wale’s baby mama, Michy has revealed that she stayed with him for 8 years while being abused because she was dickmatized.

Speaking in an interview on Onua FM, Michy said she enjoyed sex with Shatta Wale amd that each time she planned to break up with him, she thought about the sex and decided to stay.

She also revealed that she was young at the time and her sexual urge was high, pushing her into having sex with Shatta Wale the first day they met.