If you hate your ex wife that has kids for you that’s on you

Businesswoman Sandra Iheuwa has fired back at her estranged husband Steve Thompson after he suggested she never loved him but loves her ex-husband.

Steve Thompson had insinuated in his Instagram post, that she married him even though she wasn’t in love with him. He also claimed that she subjected him to “character assassination” because she wasn’t in love with him.

Sandra Iheuwa who fired back at him on Instagram, said she decided to reply him in public because he made the claim publicly.

She also said that if her estranged husband has indeed moved on, he should “keep it moving and stop misconstruing her words”.

Sandra Iheuwa who wondered if she should hate her ex-husband she had kids with, stated that if Steve Thompson hates his ex-wife he has kids with, then that’s on him. The businesswoman also said that she can’t marry someone she doesn’t love.

She wrote;