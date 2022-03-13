Man uses biscuits to lure and kidnap two 4-year-old boys in Lagos

Two children identified as Wasiu Dauda and Al-Ameen Ibrahim, have been reportedly abducted in the Ijesha area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the boys, both four years old, were discovered missing around 4pm on Friday, March 11, two hours after they returned from school.

A man was said to have lured them into a tricycle and whisked them away while they were playing around the area.

Speaking with Daily Trust, one of the parents of the missing boys, Awau, said that her son, Wasiu and Ibrahim had left home after having lunch to play with their peers.

She said one Sunday, 10, who is the oldest among the group, told them that a man took the two boys away on the pretext of buying gifts for them.

“The children came back from school around 2pm on Friday. They ate and went out to play. After some time, I saw Sunday and asked him about Wasiu and Al-Ameen’s whereabouts. He said he left them at where they were playing,” the mother narrated.

“After about an hour,…