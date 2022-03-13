No evidence Abba Kyari laundered money

In a new twist into the $1.1million internet scam involving Ramon “Hushpuppi” Abass and DCP Abba Kyari, the office of the Attorney General issued new legal advice exonerating Kyari from money laundering allegations.

The office of the AGF, which in its first legal advice admitted that a prima- facie case of money laundering of 33 payments was established by the DIG Joseph Egbunike led Special Investigation Panel against Kyari, has now said there are no links with Kyari following further investigations.

The new legal advice with reference number, DPPA/LA/814/21, written on behalf of the AGF by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar emphasized that the evidence contained in the case diary had no link between DCP Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi.

It said the evidence contained in the case diary “was not sufficient to indicate or show that the said monies (N279million) were laundered directly or indirectly by Kyari to disguise their origin” adding…