Abducted 4-year-old boys found inside abandoned bus along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway

The two four-year-old boys, Wasiu Dauda and Al-Ameen Ibrahim, who were abducted in the Ijesha area of Lagos have been found.

The little boys were abducted by a yet to be identified man who lured them into a tricycle with biscuits while they were playing on Friday March 11.

It was gathered that the boys were found alive in an abandoned mini bus along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway on Sunday March 13.

Dauda’s mother, Awau, who confirmed the development to Daily Trust, said that the children are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

“We have found them. They were found in an abandoned mini bus this morning on the expressway. They are in the hospital now,” the elated mother said.