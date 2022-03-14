ASUU extends strike for 2 months

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has extended its warning strike for another two months.

The union reached the decision at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which started on Sunday night, March 13, and ended early Monday morning.

The NEC meeting was held at the union’s national secretariat at the University of Abuja.

A member of the NEC said a statement is currently being drafted by the leadership of ASUU and that as soon as it is ready, it will be distributed, Vanguard reports.

The source said: “Yes, we have extended the strike by eight weeks pending when the Nigerian government would find the university system worthy of the desired attention. A statement is currently being drafted to that effect. We will make it available soon.”