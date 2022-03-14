Empire actor Jessie Smollett put in psych ward in jail after being deemed a self-harm risk

Jussie Smollett is being held in the psychiatric ward at a Chicago jail.

The 39-year-old Empire actor, who is currently at the Cook County Jail after being sentenced to 150 days in prison for staging a hate crime, was put into the psych ward over concerns that he is a self-harm risk.

His brother, Jocqui Smollett, who is angry about the development, expressed outrage on Instagram, writing: “What’s very concerning is that there was a note attached to the paperwork today, and it said on the front of his jail cell … that he is at risk of self-harm.

“I want to just make it clear to folks that he is in no way shape or form at risk to self-harm and he wants to let folks know that, that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that ultimately has been put up against him.

“This is not right. This is complete lack of justice. It’s angering, it’s an outrage.”

After Jussie Smollett was sentenced to jail last…