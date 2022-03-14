I told you to leave your estranged husband, Steve Thompson because he’s a useless man and has the capacity to sleep with your children but you didn’t listen to me

Music executive and businessman, Ubi Franklin has been heard in a leaked audio accusing his baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa’s estranged husband of allegedly being a pedophile.
Ubi was heard saying in the audio that he told Sandra to leave Steve Thompson because he’s a useless man and has the capacity to sleep with her children, but she didn’t listen to him.
Sandra Iheuwa’s brother, Dozie who leaked the audio, accused Ubi of gaslighting his sister for stories to sell. He also stated that he can’t be quiet anymore.
Dozie wrote;
Here are the Voice Calls Recordings of him trying to gas light my sister, listen to him call Steve a “PEDOPHILE” at this point I can’t be quiet anymore. Useless set of people going around gaslighting people so they can find content to sell to blogs, how can you push people to the wall and not expect consequences? I am a very reserved person, but messing with my family, most especially my sisters is a different ball game. Me and the…
Source: Linda Ikeji