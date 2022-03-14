I told you to leave your estranged husband, Steve Thompson because he’s a useless man and has the capacity to sleep with your children but you didn’t listen to me

Music executive and businessman, Ubi Franklin has been heard in a leaked audio accusing his baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa’s estranged husband of allegedly being a pedophile.

Ubi was heard saying in the audio that he told Sandra to leave Steve Thompson because he’s a useless man and has the capacity to sleep with her children, but she didn’t listen to him.

Sandra Iheuwa’s brother, Dozie who leaked the audio, accused Ubi of gaslighting his sister for stories to sell. He also stated that he can’t be quiet anymore.

Dozie wrote;