Nigerian man slumps, dies in Italy after returning from hospital where doctor gave him clean bill of health

One Isiokponye Onuodafin from Owa-Alizomor Community in Ika Northeast Local Government Area of Delta State, has died in Italy.

 

According to the younger brother to the deceased, Mr. Uzoma Onuodafin, he was called on the phone that his brother was complaining of headache

 

He was said to have later slumped and died in his house after returning from the hospital, where the doctor had told him that nothing was wrong with him.

 

Uzoma, who spoke to Ika Newspaper, described his brother as a jovial, loving and caring person.

 

The remains of late Onuodafin was laid to rest four days ago in Italy. 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

