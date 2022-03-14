Pete Davidson is heading to space on Blue Origin spacecraft after dining with girlfriend Kim Kardashian and Jeff Bezos in his mansion

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson will be going to space on billionaire, Jeff Bezos’ spacecraft.

The “Saturday Night Live” star will be among the six passengers on the next launch of Bezo’s space travel company, Blue Origin. The company on Monday, March 14 announced the flight scheduled for March 23.

Blue Origin flights give passengers a few minutes of weightlessness above the Earth’s surface before the capsule parachutes and lands in the West Texas desert. The company has not disclosed the ticket price for paying customers.

The launch means Davidson will be the third celebrity on a Blue Origin flight. William Shatner was on a flight in October, blasting off from West Texas and reaching a height of roughly 66 miles above Earth on the 10-minute flight.

While former NFL great and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan flew on Blue Origin’s second passenger flight in December, joining astronaut Alan Shepard’s daughter on the journey. Bezos, the…