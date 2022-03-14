Strike: We’ve met all your demands

The Federal Government has reacted to the decision of the Academic Staff Union of University ASUU to extend its strike action by 2 months.

The union in a communique released today announced the extension of the one-month warning strike it started on February 14. The union hinged its decision for the extension of the strike on the failure of the Federal government to meet its demand.

Reacting to this decision, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, while speaking to newsmen at the end of the commemoration of the 2022 Commonwealth Celebration in Abuja on Monday, March 14, said the government has met all the needs of ASUU.

Nwajiuba added that all earned allowances, as well as revitalization funds, had been released.