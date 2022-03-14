Two persons, 18 camels killed in fatal accident in Bauchi

Two people as well as 18 camels were killed in a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a flock of camels in Bauchi State.

The accident occurred in Dagauda town in Dambam Local Government Area of the state along the ever-busy Azare-Potiskum expressway.

An eye witness who is a Lecturer at the College of Legal and Islamic studies Misau, Sulaiman Umar said that the incident occurred on Friday 11th March.

“On that fateful morning of Friday 11th March, 2022, we woke up to witness an accident involving a hummer bus and a flock of Camels while crossing the road abruptly around 10.00am,” he narrated.

Umar said that the vehicle rammed into the flock of the Camels which resulted to the death of two people and 18 of the Camels saying that the weather which was dusty on that day as a result of harmattan, contributed to the accident because visibility was very poor.

He also said that it was not the first time such incident was happening, adding that even last two years…