Former US president, Donald Trump has ripped President Joe Biden as ‘physically and mentally challenged’ over his first foreign policy crisis- the Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking at his South Carolina rally on Saturday night, March 12, Trump said Putin won’t have invaded Ukraine if he were still president saying Biden ‘failed to deter Russia’s outrageous invasion of Ukraine”.

‘You could take the five worst presidents in American history and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done in just 13 months. We have a president representing our country at the most important time in history, who is physically and mentally challenged,’ the former president said.

‘The fake news said my personality got us into a war. ‘I’m telling you, that guy’s going to get us into a war.’ But actually, my personality is what kept us out of war. I was the only president in nearly four decades who did not get America into any new conflicts.’ Trump claimed.

Trump blasted Putin’s…