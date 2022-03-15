17 killed in Kaduna multiple road crashes

Seventeen persons have died in multiple crashes that occurred along the Zaria-Kaduna highway.

It was gathered that the first accident occurred on Saturday, March 12, when a Toyota Carina car with registration number KTL 251QG, lost control around Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria and somersaulted after hitting the median barrier.

The Unit Commandant, Federal Road Safety Corp, Zaria Command, Abubakar Tatah Murabus, who confirmed the accident, said all the victims have been evacuated to the morgue.

Murabus, who blamed the accident on overload and over-speeding, said the five-seater car travelling from Kaduna to Bakori in Katsina State, was loaded with 11 persons.

“The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon around 2 pm along Tariyar Sarki near Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria,” he stated.

“This is why we warn drivers to desist from the habit of overloading passengers. You can imagine this car, which was meant to carry five people including the driver had…