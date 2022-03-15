Bandits kill DPO and six others in Niger state

Gunmen suspected to be bandit-terrorists have killed the Divisional Police officer of Nasko Divisional Police Office in Niger state, Umar Mohammed Digari, and six others today March 15.
Confirming the unfortunate incident, the Police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, said two other police officers and four vigilantes lost their lives during the gunbattle.
“On 15/03/2022 at about 1: p.m. armed bandits/terrorists invaded Nasko village, Magama LGA of Niger State Police operatives with vigilante members were immediately mobilized by DPO Nasko and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle in which some the hoodlums were neutralised and others escaped with gunshot injuries, the police said
Unfortunately, during the gun battle, the DPO, two other policemen, and four vigilante members lost their lives
The Area Commander, Kotangora immediately drafted reinforcement with the military personnel to the area to forestall break down of law and order
The Commissioner of…
Source: Linda Ikeji