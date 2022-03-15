Fake heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin who scammed New York banks, hotels and socialites $200,000 to be ‘deported to Germany’

Fake heiress, Anna “Delvey” Sorokin will be deported to Germany following her release from immigration custody in the US.

The German con artist, 31, reportedly scammed $200,000 out of New York banks, hotels and socialities by posing as a wealthy heiress from Cologne.

Sorokin, who is the subject of the hit Netflix drama Inventing Anna, had been held in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centre in upstate New York for a year following her release from prison.

She had been convicted in April 2019 of fraud through an elaborate scheme in which, using the name Anna Delvey, she claimed to have access to a £51 million family fortune.

Sorokin was paroled in February 2021 after serving nearly four years of her sentence but she was arrested by the ICE shortly after.

She had applied for asylum but she lost her case and she will now be flown back to Frankfurt, The New York Post reported.

Her attorney Manny Arora told NBC News she had not…