Police arrest four suspects over alleged murder of farmer in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested four people in connection with the murder of one Sani Abdullahi in Giri village, the outskirts of Abuja.

It was gathered that the deceased, a vegetable farmer, was allegedly hacked to death on his farm by the suspects.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday March 15.

“On March 14, 2022, at about 3:00 p.m., the Gwagwalada Divisional Police Headquarters received information from a well-meaning resident of Giri village about the attack on one Sani Abdullahi, a male of Hausa extraction, who was allegedly hacked on his farm on March 13, 2022,” the PPRO stated.

“The victim was attacked alongside five others, who sustained various injuries by four men of the same address and of Bwari extraction.

“The victim who was earlier rushed to the hospital was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty on the same day, while three of the other five victims are…