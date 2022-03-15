“That’s so primitive and ghetto”

OAP “Toolz” Oniru-Demuren has said that men who feel threatened or are turned off by a woman’s success are primitive.

Toolz stated this while reacting to a video of Hardly Initiated podcast hosts, Tysean Jackson and Ryan Catchings, where they said that high-earning women are not attractive to men.

The duo had invited a finance guru Phillip Karaya to initially discuss business for their audience. In the one sequence, Catchings said that women who are successful in their careers are “less attractive”

“I had a woman tell me: ‘I got a good job, I make very, very good money and the only thing I need now is a man,'” Catchings said. “But who wants you? Like, who wants you? If you have achieved these things, you have unfortunately disqualified yourself”

Commenting on the video, the mother of two said: “I personally think that men who are turned off by high earning/successful women give off little d energy…but what do I know?”

Addressing women on her…