Ukrainian actor, Pasha Lee ‘gave his bulletproof vest to a child he was carrying to safety’ before being killed

Ukrainian actor, Pasha Lee reportedly gave his bulletproof vest to a child in a heroic gesture right before his death.

The 33-year-old actor had been helping children flee a house during an evacuation in the town of Irpin when he was killed by Russian shelling, it was reported.

Lee, known for his acting, presenting, and voice dubbing work, was killed near Kiev, Ukraine as the area surrounding the city was occupied on March 6.

Five days ago Lee posted a photo of himself in military gear, with the caption ‘LET’S UNITE’.

He also took to Instagram to share resources for helping Ukrainian refugees across the world.

His last photo, tagged in Irpen two days ago, was captioned: ‘For the last 48 hours, there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling, because we will manage.’

Sergiy Tomilenko, Chairman at the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, shared a tribute to the late actor on his Facebook page.

It…