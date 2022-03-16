Access Bank Closa Agents hit the 100,000 mark

Access Bank’s commitment to deliver banking services to at least one in every two Nigerians has been reaffirmed as the leading retail financial institution successfully commissioned and empowered 100,000 Access Closa agents to provide more than banking services to both existing and new customers across the nation.

With the current number of Access Closa Agents spread across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, the bank has significantly grown access to finance and banking services to millions of previously un(der) banked Nigerians, while providing alternate streams of income for MSMEs, promoting financial literacy, and also advancing its ambition to bank one in every two Nigerians by 2025.

According to Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, the exponential growth of Access Bank’s agent network is in fulfillment of the Bank’s promise to ensure easier and safer access to financial services for every Nigerian. “As a Bank driven by…