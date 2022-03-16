Four police officers killed as bandits numbering about 500 attack factory in Kebbi

At least four policemen were killed when bandits invaded a tomato processing company in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, who confirmed the incident said the bandits numbering about 500 stormed GBFoods Africa from neighbouring Niger State, on Tuesday, March 15.

According to the PPRO, the bandits targeted expatriates at the company but they did not succeed.

He said the bandits also suffered casualties but they evacuated corpses of their gang members immediately.

The police spokesperson said more officers had been deployed in the area, adding that the place is relatively calm now.

“Bandits numbering about 500 invaded a tomatoes processing company located in Wawu village, Ngaski local government area, with the intention to kidnap the expatriates working at the company,” he stated.

“Four policemen lost their lives while one other civilian was also killed when the police engaged the…