“I was introduced to my vulnerable sexuality at the age of 6” Eva Alordiah says after she was asked if she is a virgin

Eva Alordiah took to Instagram to point out how the “burden of virginity” and morality is placed on women alone.

She said that whenever she opens her page for a question and answer session, there is always “one cow” who asks her, “Are you a virgin?”

She said she has observed that men never get this same question because women are the ones expected to be morally upright.

She added that virginity is the yardstick society uses to measure how “good” a woman is.

“Well, your yardstick of good can eat sh*t in my a*s hun,” the rapper wrote.

She added that she is not holy and she is no one’s role model.

“So, please, don’t look up to me. Look in the mirror,” she wrote.

Read her tweets below.