Is Dele Momodu the answer to CEO of Nigeria PLC?

“Mama I will give you a personal guarantee on Sujimoto, if he doesn’t deliver his promises, hold me responsible for it!” These were the words of Chief Dele Momodu during a business transaction where a prominent lady wanted to purchase the Sujimoto penthouses at an unbelievable discount rate of 650 Million Naira. However, naysayers were perfect at dissuading the cry for patronizing us. Confused, she reached out to Chief Dele Momodu again for guidance. The media maestro took it upon himself to stand in the gap for Sujimoto giving a personal guarantee; though we did not close the deal, we eventually sold it at 1.2 Billion Naira.

The lesson here is that no matter what people’s intentions against you would be, it can never stop the Almighty’s blessing for you and your future. This singular act by Chief Dele Momodu has not only converted in words but also in deeds expressed his undying support for young Nigerian Entrepreneurs. This is not because Dele Momodu is…