Some of you think I am a huge sinner because of my bikini pictures but I will make it into Heaven without hassle on the last day

Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada has said that she will make Heaven without any hassle while others are busy looking for who to ”bribe” to enter.

The entrepreneur, who had earlier described herself as a “child of God with Ashawo vibes” stated this on Instagram today.

“In a world full of distractions, it’s important to stay grounded in God’s Words. I know some of you think I am a huge sinner because of the lingerie and bikini pictures I occasionally post, but on the last day I ‘d probably make it into Heaven without while some of yall will be looking for who to bribe to enter Heaven thinking you are still in Nigeria.” she wrote