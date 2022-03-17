EFCC operatives arrest Willie Obiano at Lagos airport

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested former Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Obiano, who was governor of Anambra state for eight years, was arrested on Thursday evening, March 17, same day he handed over to Prof. Charles Soludo.

Obiano was picked up by EFCC operatives as he prepared to board a flight to Houston, Texas, in the United States.

The EFCC had placed Mr Obiano on a watchlist since last year and requested the Nigeria Immigration Service to inform it anytime the Governor is travelling out of the country.